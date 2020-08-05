On 64th anniversary, Dr Mahathir shares ‘affectionate’ photos with Dr Siti Hasmah to advocate tolerance

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah posed in photographs that depicted the couple on an evening at an undisclosed waterfront location. ― Picture via Twitter/chedetofficial

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad posted several photographs of him with his wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, today to commemorate their 64th wedding anniversary.

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah posed in photographs that depicted the couple on an evening at an undisclosed waterfront location.

The ex-PM said he was unaccustomed to sharing private moments from his life but said it was a special occasion.

“I am shy of showing public affection. But we have been married 64 years.

“I think it is worth celebrating our tolerance for each other and other feelings,” Dr Mahathir said.

Dr Mahathir and Dr Siti Hasmah were wed on this day in 1956, four years after he completed his medical degree at the King Edward VII College of Medicine in Singapore.

The two met while they were studying at the college that eventually became the National University of Singapore.