Malaysian political leaders urged to embrace spirit of national month

Malaysian youths wave national flags during the National Day celebrations marking the 56th anniversary of the country’s independence in Kuala Lumpur August 31, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Political leaders should have a better appreciation of the National Month, including aspects of its celebration, said Gerakan National Unity Bureau head H. Puvaniten.

According to him, there are many responsibilities that need to be emphasised such as the appreciation of the national coat of arms, Jalur Gemilang, Negaraku and Rukun Negara as well as the importance of respecting the royal institution.

“If we as national leaders do not care about this matter, who will promote the spirit of unity and appreciate the meaning of the coat of arms and Rukun Negara among the people? Do not be so busy with politics that we forget that this month is the National Month,” he said in a statement today.

Puvaniten made the call after witnessing several incidents that showed some people’s disrespect for the national coat of arms as well as acts of vandalism against murals featuring portraits of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

He said the country gives its people the right to freedom of expression, but they need to maintain their respective ethics and manners.

“Criticisms and insults often occur on social media. Some use fake accounts just to insult and demean the country’s sovereignty. This should not happen,” he added. — Bernama