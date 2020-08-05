Kedah govt to channel food supplies in areas under administrative EMCO, says MB

Kedah Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Social Welfare Department is making a headcount of families affected for supplies to be channelled as soon as possible. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Aug 5 — The Kedah government will channel food supplies to residents in four mukim (sub-district) currently under the administrative enhanced movement control order as a result of the Covid-19 Sivaganga cluster.

Mentri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is making a headcount of families affected for supplies to be channelled as soon as possible.

“Kedah is facing a stern challenge, the people are also feeling the pressure, especially those in the affected areas, so the state government will provide food supplies for them as movement is restricted.

“Based on preliminary information, some 2,000 families are affected, but we will get a more accurate figure with the help of village and community leaders,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council meeting here today.

The State Financial Officer has also been directed to conduct a financial impact review for that purpose, besides also applying for aid from the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

Areas currently affected by the Administrative EMCO are one kilometre from Restoran Nasi Kandar Salleh, Pekan Napoh (Mukim Hosba, Kubang Pasu), Kampung Pida Satu, Megat Dewa (Mukim Ah, Kubang Pasu), Kampung Bendang Dalam (Mukim Binjal, Kubang Pasu) and Kampung Ulu, Padang Sanai in Padang Terap district.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Sanusi said the state government had also received face mask contributions from various parties, and they will be soon be distributed to affected residents.

“I urge the affected residents to just stay at home, practise good personal hygiene and maintain physical distancing.

On a related note, he advised those residing elsewhere, especially ones located far from the affected areas, not to take advantage of the situation, especially when it comes to school attendance.

“We do not want to hear of people in Sik and Baling not sending their children to school for fear of contracting Covid-19, as they are located very far (from affected areas). However, we may consider places located closer to the affected areas, and residents can seek permission from the school management,” he said. — Bernama