24 new Usim students from Sarawak, Kedah placed under Covid-19 quarantine, says housing director

NILAI, Aug 5 — Twenty-four new Tamhidi (Foundation) students of Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia (Usim) for the 2020/2021 session, all of whom are from Sarawak and Kedah, are being placed under a two-week quarantine at the university’s residential colleges here following the latest development of Covid-19 in the two states.

Usim Student Housing Centre director Mohd Salehudin Syukor said of the total, five were from Kuching, Sarawak, and the rest were from Kubang Pasu, Kedah.

“They are now being separated from other students and housed at another residential block. There will be only three to four students in each unit compared to the normal six and if they show any symptoms, we will immediately take them to the hospital.

“They will be provided with meals, but they will not be allowed to leave their respective residential units, and they will also be monitored by the residential college personnel. The taaruf (orientation) session will be conducted online from Aug 3 to 7 for all students, including those who are not quarantined,” he told reporters here today.

He also said lectures that will commence on August 10 will also be conducted online, except for those involving the use of laboratories.

Meanwhile, Mohd Salehudin said a total of 1,437 students were offered to do foundation courses at Usim for this 2020/2021 session.

Today’s registration session was conducted via drive-through whereby students need to register in the MySejathera application and have their body temperature taken before they were taken to their residential colleges. — Bernama