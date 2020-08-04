Sivagangga Covid-19 cluster: Mobile markets not allowed at Kubang Pasu, Padang Terap, says Kedah exco

Police officers conducting checks at a roadblock during the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in seven villages in Hulu Langat, March 30, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR SETAR, Aug 4 — Markets without fixed locations, or mobile including morning, night and daily markets, in Kubang Pasu and Padang Terap districts are not allowed to operate, effective yesterday until August 30.

Kedah Health and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman said that the move was aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19 infection involving the Sivagangga PUI Cluster in the districts.

“These open markets are not allowed to operate because traders move from one district to another. If we don’t impose this rule, they may spread the infection to another district. We want to protect other districts,” he said at a press conference here, today.

Apart from that, premises which are allowed to operate for business or essential services in the four mukim which are placed under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO), are only allowed to be opened from 8 am to 6 pm.

“This instruction is only for premises located in Mukim Hosba, Mukim Ah, Mukim Binjal (Kubang Pasu) and Kampung Ulu, Padang Sanai (Padang Terap). Apart from these mukim, premise operators can operate as usual.

“These business premises include those selling daily necessities, restaurants with food delivery services and petrol stations,” he said.

He added that for food business premises, customers are only allowed to pack or drive through.

Business premises involving indoor sports activities such as gymnasium and badminton courts are not allowed to operate, also effective yesterday until Aug 30.

“Public parks and recreation centres, whether open or indoor, including all sports, recreational, social activities in public places in the four districts, are also disallowed,” he said.

He also advised those who were allowed to operate to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the National Security Council (MKN) to prevent the spread of the virus infection. — Bernama