Obey Covid-19 SOP, learn from Sivagangga cluster, says health expert

Pedestrians wearing face masks at a public area in Kuala Lumpur August 2, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — The public should take note of the cause of the Sivagangga cluster incident and should not view lightly the standard operating procedures (SOP) recommended by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to curb the spread of Covid-19, said a public health expert.

Associate Prof Dr Malina Osman of the Department of Medical Microbiology and Parasitology, Universiti Putra Malaysia, said the SOP was not difficult to comply with although it needed the commitment of the community to be successfully implemented.

“If the SOP is not complied with, (even) a minor mistake will have an impact on the community. The SOP or preventive measures are not difficult to comply with, but a bit of patience is required for the commitment to implement it over a certain period.

“We need support from the community to help implement the procedure,” she said when contacted through the ‘Malaysia Petang Ini’ programme broadcast by Bernama TV today.

The Sivagangga cluster involved a permanent resident who returned to Malaysia from India but failed to comply with the Home Surveillance Order (HSO). — Bernama