MOH says will monitor Ulu Tiram Catholic cluster same like tabligh, tahfiz communities

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya August 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, August 3 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it will utilise the targeted approach method to monitor the Bukit Tiram cluster of Roman Catholics in Taman Bukit Tiram, Ulu Tiram, Johor.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press conference today that these are the same methods it used for the Sri Petaling Tabligh cluster as well as the tahfiz school cluster.

“The two individuals from the Ulu Tiram cluster had returned home from the Philippines. There is a strong possibility that one of the students was infected and the student infected others. So we are concerned for the Roman Catholic community in Johor.

“We are using the targeted approach on this community. We have also found a positive case in Selangor from the Ulu Tiram cluster. There are currently no new cases, but we will utilise the same targeted approach that we used for the tahfiz and tabligh communities,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

On July 25, the ministry said two confirmed cases were detected at a religious centre in Taman Bukit Tiram, involving two foreign workers there.

The two workers displayed symptoms on July 15, but did not seek immediate treatment at any health facility. They were found to be Covid-19 positive last Friday after undergoing screening.

To curb further infections, Dr Noor Hisham said active case detection will be carried out in the Bukit Tiram cluster, with the focus on close contacts and individuals who had come to the religious centre.