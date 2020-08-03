Heatstroke deaths of children in cars, special needs students come under spotlight in Parliament today

The Dewan Rakyat sitting which enters the 12th day today. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — Vehicular heatstroke death among children who were accidentally left behind in the car by their parents or guardian are among issues to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat sitting which enters the 12th day today.

According to the Order of the Meeting on the official Parliament website, the issue on vehicular heatstroke will be raised during the Questions for Oral Answers by Rubiah Wang (GPS-Kota Samarahan) to the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development.

Rubiah wants to know the ministry's action to address such incidents, with the latest case reported in Kuantan early this year involving a nine-month-old baby.

There will also be a question by Sabri Azit (Pas-Jerai) to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia on measures to overcome the problem of Internet coverage in the rural areas.

Another question is scheduled by Teo Nie Ching (PH-Kulai) to the Minister of Education on the number of students with special needs and special education teachers , as well as on plans to increase the number of special education teachers.

The first day sitting of the fourth week of the Parliament sitting will also continue the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Today’s sitting is also expected to witness the tabling of several bills for the second reading, including the Supplementary Supply Bill (2019) 2020, Supply Bill (Reallocation of Expenditure Allocation) 2020, Road Transport Bill (Amendment) 2020 and Poison (Amendment) Bill 2019.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which is for 25 days until Aug 27, is held in a new normal by abiding to the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19. — Bernama