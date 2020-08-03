Covid-19: No truth to claims of cops stopping bikers without face masks, says Bukit Aman

Police personnel are seen at a roadblock at Jalan Kuching in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 3 — The police have denied a viral video on social media claiming that the men in blue were issuing compound notices on motorcyclists not wearing face masks.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said the video clip, was in fact, an operation on motorcyclists who did not use the designated motorcycle lane in June last year.

“During the operation on June 12, 2019, a total of 227 summonses were issued for the offence.

“The public is advised to stop uploading or spreading any video or information that is inaccurate on social media,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Nadzri said stern action would be taken against any individual who deliberately sensationalises the issue, which he added was clearly to ignite anger among the people.

Yesterday, a 41-second video went viral on social media which showed the police stopping motorcyclists on a highway.

The government had made it mandatory to wear face masks in crowded public spaces and on public transportation beginning August 1 to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. — Bernama