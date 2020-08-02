RMCO: 240 compounded for violating SOP in Kota Setar, say police

Police personnel man a roadblock on Jalan Hang Tuah in Kuala Lumpur June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Aug 2 — Two hundred and forty individuals in the Kota Setar district were compounded for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period.

Kota Setar acting police chief Superintendent Mohd Redzuan Salleh said the compounds were issued for not observing physical distancing, conducting body temperature checks, and not recording personal details between June 10 and yesterday.

“Police also detained 16 United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) cardholders for not practising physical distancing while at the eateries,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Redzuan said police inspection around the state found that people were complying with the government’s directive to wear face masks in crowded public places effective yesterday to help curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A survey done at the Alor Setar railway station and several other premises found the people were wearing face masks and they had their body temperature checked, while observing physical distancing in these places.

“Police will continue to monitor SOP compliance to break the chain of Covid-19 infection,” he added. — Bernama