Azwanddin resigns as Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president

Jaringan Melayu Malaysia president Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah speaks at a gathering of Malay groups in Ipoh in this file picture taken on December 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

SHAH ALAM, Aug 2 — Datuk Azwanddin Hamzah has resigned as president of Jaringan Melayu Malaysia (JMM) effective today after leading the non-governmental organisation for 13 years.

The post will be filled by JMM Supreme Council member Azlan Johar, 57, effective tomorrow.

Azlan, who is also a former national football player, told a press conference that he would continue the legacy of Azwanddin.

“After the Recovery movement control order period is over, JMM plans to go on a nationwide tour to attract new members,” he said. — Bernama