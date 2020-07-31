RON95, RON97 prices unchanged, diesel up one sen

The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will remain at RM1.68 and RM1.98 per litre respectively, while that of diesel will increase by one sen to RM1.83 per litre for the one-week period from midnight tonight. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 will remain at RM1.68 and RM1.98 per litre respectively, while that of diesel will increase by one sen to RM1.83 per litre for the one-week period from midnight tonight.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said the prices are based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automated Price Mechanism (APM) formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. — Bernama