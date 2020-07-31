Risky to hold elections during Covid-19 pandemic? Musa should have thought of that during overthrow attempt, says Warisan leader

Tan Sri Musa Aman (centre) addresses media personnel during a press conference at his home in Kota Kinabalu July 29, 2020. Warisan assemblyman Terrence Siambun said Musa should have given more thought when attempting a takeover of the state government if he sincerely had the best interest of Sabahans in mind.

KOTA KINABALU, July 31 — A Parti Warisan Sabah leader has scoffed at Tan Sri Musa Aman’s assertion that holding elections when the state is inundated with Covid-19 cases is wasteful and unsafe.

Nominated assemblyman Terrence Siambun said the Sungai Sibuga assemblyman should have given more thought when attempting a takeover of the state government by orchestrating crossovers if he sincerely had the best interest of Sabahans in mind.

“What is he talking about? He was involved in the move to topple the state government together with the help of more than 10 untrustworthy state representatives who jumped over when Sabahans are in dire need of assistance during this pandemic,” Siambun said today.

“In fact, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had repeatedly pleaded for everyone, including Musa Aman, to stop politicking and put Sabahans first — he even said this in his speech in the Parliament just a few days ago,” he added.

Siambun claimed Musa’s only concern was to retake the chief minister post and made his move when Shafie was inundated with addressing the increasing coronavirus cases in the state, floods and reviving Sabah’s economy.

“So it is only apt for Shafie to dissolve the State Assembly and let Sabahans decide for themselves who shall have the mandate to administer the state,” he said.

Siambun pointed out that the Election Commission has given its assurance that health safeguards will be given priority in the upcoming state polls.

He urged Sabahans to use the election to send a clear message to their elected representatives who switched allegiances mid-way.

“The coming state election will be the perfect opportunity for the Sabahans to carry on with their swift justice and judgement on the state representatives who jumped and their mastermind.

“My inside source told me that due to their own greed, these representatives have totally forgotten to come up with a political narrative to justify why they jumped. They were so over-confident that Musa is going to be appointed as the new chief minister, but now they are quiet,” Siambun said.

“I was also made to understand that they believe within three years after Musa assumed the post as chief minister, Sabahans would have totally forgotten about their frogging and during this period, they will start making excuses,” he said.

Siambun predicts the Opposition will play up narratives like Warisan and Shafie are in support of illegal immigrants to gain the support of voters.

Over the last two days, some 13 assemblymen crossed the floor to side with Musa who hoped to form a new government, but the move was thwarted when the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin consented to Shafie’s request to dissolve the 65-seat Sabah state legislative assembly.

Warisan is currently a caretaker government. Polls will have to be called within the next two months.