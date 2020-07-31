Ismail Sabri: Police arrested 186 for defying MCO yesterday, 41 remanded

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the authorities arrested 186 individuals yesterday for various offences related to violations of the RMCO. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The authorities arrested 186 individuals yesterday for various offences related to violations of the recovery phase of the movement control order (RMCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Of the 186, 41 were remanded while three others have been allowed bail; the rest were issued compounds.

“Among the RMCO violations were unlicensed massage centres (two), activities that did not comply with the SOP (standard operating procedure), activities that involved a large crowd which prevented social distancing (124) and home surveillance order breaches (one),” said Ismail Sabri in a statement today.

The authorities also carried out 60,038 inspections yesterday, involving 12,262 personnel, said Ismail Sabri.

The nation’s borders remain tightly controlled as constant surveillance by enforcement agencies continues, with authorities carrying out 59 roadblocks and inspecting 41,748 vehicles, said Ismail Sabri.

As for Malaysians returning from abroad during the period of July 24 to 30, some 2,800 people have been placed in 11 hotels and five public training institutes.

From that figure, 11 people were sent to hospital for immediate treatment.

In his statement today, Ismail Sabri reminded fellow Malaysians returning from abroad that from July 24, they will have to undergo a mandatory 14-day stay at a gazetted government quarantine centre.

The decision was made after the government found that some 50 per cent of those under home quarantine did not adhere to the necessary guidelines.