Cops: Indonesian maid held for suspected child abuse in Klang

SHAH ALAM, July 31 — Police arrested an Indonesian maid yesterday, after she was suspected of abusing a one-year-old girl at Taman Klang Perdana, Klang near here, on Wednesday.

North Klang district police chief ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the suspect, in her 30s, was arrested at about 1.30am after police received a report on the incident from her employer.

“On July 29 at around 6.30pm, the complainant (employer) heard her granddaughter (victim) crying after her maid had given her a bath.

“The complainant then saw the back, buttocks and thighs of her granddaughter scalded after the maid had bathed her with hot water,” she said in a statement today.

Nurulhuda said based on the report, the suspect was said to have done so because she no longer wanted to work and wanted to return to Indonesia.

Investigations found that the suspect, who started working since November last year, did not have any problems with her employer before this, she added.

“The suspect also does not have any criminal record, she has been currently remanded for four days until Sunday for further investigations under Section 31 of the Child Act 2001,” she said. — Bernama