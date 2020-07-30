PLUS reports slower traffic flow at several major highways

A general view of the traffic at the Sungai Besi toll plaza in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2020. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 ― Traffic flow at several major highways is noticeably slower this evening as more people start to balik kampung (return to their hometowns) to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow.

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman, when contacted, said that as of 6 pm today, there was higher traffic volume reported for the north-bound journey from Rawang (South) to Sungai Buaya, Behrang to Bidor, Tapah to Gopeng and Jelapang to the Menora tunnel.

Traffic is also reported to be slower after the Menora tunnel to Sungai Perak, Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering, Alor Pongsu to Bandar Baharu, Jawi to Bandar Cassia and Juru to the Sungai Dua Toll Plaza.

“The routes from Southville City to the Seremban rest and service (R&R) area, Bandar Ainsdale to Port Dickson, Port Dickson to Hentian Senawan and Skudai to Senai Utara are also reported to slow-moving,” the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic was slow at 4.3km before the Genting Sempah tunnel heading towards the Genting Sempah R&R.

Traffic was also slow at several other areas, including at 2.1km from Genting Sempah to Bukit Tinggi, 2.2km from Bukit Tinggi to Lentang and 5.7km from Lentang to Bentong.

The public can obtain the latest traffic information through the Plusline toll-free number 1800-88-0000 and Twitter website; or the LLM phone line 1-800-88-7752 and Twitter website. ― Bernama