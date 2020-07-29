Deputy minister says Putrajaya abandoning direct fuel subsidy scheme

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the government decided this after considering the price difference of fuel between the peninsula and East Malaysia, among others. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The government will not proceed with implementing the petrol subsidy programme (PSP), Parliament heard today.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said the government decided this after considering the price difference of fuel between the peninsula and East Malaysia, among others.

“The decision was made on July 9 in a meeting between the ministry and the Finance Ministry due to several reasons,” Rosol told the Parliament today.

The programme was first announced on October 7, 2019 by the previous Pakatan Harapan government that allocated RM2.4 billion for the programme under this year’s Budget.

The programme was meant to provide direct assistance to eight million individuals from the bottom 40 per cent and middle 40 (M40) household groups in lieu of a blanket fuel subsidy.

MORE TO COME