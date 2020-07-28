Umno Youth chief: Not over yet for Najib after found guilty over SRC case, still room for appeal

Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said Datuk Seri Najib Razak can still take his case to the Court of Appeal and subsequently Federal Court. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 28 — Umno Youth Chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said today that Datuk Seri Najib Razak still has a chance despite being found guilty of misappropriating over RM42 million from 1Malaysia Development Berhad’s (1MDB) former subsidiary SRC International Sdn Bhd.

In a post on his Twitter account, Asyraf said the former prime minister can still take his case to the Court of Appeal and subsequently Federal Court.

“Najib Razak found guilty of all seven charges. There is still room for appeal at Court of Appeal (three judges) and Federal Court (five judges),” he said.

Asyraf was earlier seen in court supporting Najib.

Also, present in court for today's proceeding were Najib's children Datuk Mohd Nizar Najib, Riza Shahriz Abdul Aziz and Norashman Najib.

In delivering his judgement to a packed courtroom, Justice Mohd Nazlan said Najib was complicit in the deposits of RM42 million from SRC International in his private account.

He was found guilty of all seven charges of abuse of power, criminal breach of trust and money laundering.