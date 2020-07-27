Transport Ministry says will only consider expansion of Penang Airport after strategic study

A general view of the Penang International Airport January 14, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Any proposal for a new airport development, including for the expansion and upgrading of the Penang International Airport (PEN), will only be considered after the National Airports Strategic Plan (NASP) study has been finalised.

In a parliamentary written reply today to Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru), the Transport Ministry said the study on the development of airports and short take-off landing airports (STOLports) in the country was expected to be completed in 2023 in line with the National Transport Policy.

“The study is aimed at determining the direction of airport development in Malaysia in terms of their role, airspace requirements, as well as economic and strategic considerations so that the development of each airport is done based on actual needs,” the ministry said.

It noted that the tourism and aviation sectors were among the worst affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to market uncertainties that heightened the risks weighing on the aviation industry.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the country's economy and the global economy, particularly changes in the tourist demand pattern and aviation sector, would require a recovery period estimated to take a further two to three years,” it added. — Bernama