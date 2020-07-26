KL mayor threatens to close parks if parents continue taking kids to playgrounds during RMCO

DBKL has issued several public appeals against taking young children—a high-risk group for coronavirus infections—to public parks..— Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) will close all parks under its jurisdiction if guardians of young children ignore regulations under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) aimed to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan noted that more people had been spotted defying a notice at the Perdana Botanical Garden prohibiting the use of its children’s playground since the government relaxed the movement control order (MCO) first imposed in March.

“DBKL warns that if this situation isn’t contained, it will shut all parks until the public obeys the SOP put in place by the Health Ministry,” he said in a WhatsApp statement to Malay Mail this evening.

DBKL has issued several public appeals against taking young children—a high-risk group for coronavirus infections—to public parks and found many ignoring is pleas.

“You don’t seem to sympathise with what would happen to your children.

‘Could this be the last time you would see the look on your child’s face?” it asked in a posting on Facebook.

Public parks were closed under the MCO from March 18 to May 4, when the government relaxed certain restrictions after the Covid-19 infection curve flattened slightly.

However, complacency soon set in and rules to keep a social distance of one-metre was soon ignored in city parks, prompting DBKL to shut them again mere weeks after reopening.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 infections have also returned to double digit cases since, today the Health Ministry recorded 13 new cases and one fatality.

The government has warned that it may impose a second MCO if infections rise to three digits a day.