Malaysian cooking sensations ‘Sugu Pavithra’ delete all videos from hit YouTube channel

Malaysian YouTube sensation S. Pavithra is seen at the Magistrate Court in Ipoh as her husband M. Sugu claims trial to possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, July 24, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — It seems an already tumultuous week for a Malaysian couple who run a popular YouTube cooking channel has come to a sad end for their more than 770,000 subscribers.

A check of the ‘Sugu Pavithra’ YouTube channel this evening has revealed that every video has been deleted.

All that’s left is the familiar profile picture featuring Ipoh-based couple M. Sugu and S. Pavithra who gained a significant following during the movement control order (MCO) with their easy-to-understand how-to videos centred on local recipes.

This comes as the couple said they want to return to leading a normal life and do not want any more publicity, following Sugu’s brush with the law earlier this week.

Sugu was charged yesterday at the Sessions Court with unlawful possession of a 26-inch sickle at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun’s parking compound on July 21.

He was later charged again in the afternoon at the same court with hitting his wife on the same day.

The former plantation labourer was accused of hitting 28-year-old Pavithra using a handphone and a sickle which caused injuries to her lips, left cheek and right arm.

However, he pleaded not guilty to both charges.

After the court proceedings, Pavithra told reporters that she had forgiven her husband and hoped to put this week’s incident behind them.

The couple had started the week off on a high note, when Pavithra was recognised as an Ipoh City Icon by the Ipoh City Council.