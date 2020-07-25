Dr M mulls forming new party if court ruling does not go his way

Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reacts during a session of the lower house of parliament, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia July 13, 2020. — Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, July 25 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today hinted that he might form a new party if he fails in his High Court suit on the nullification of his membership in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

The Langkawi Member of Parliament said he and his team would also consider other options like joining an existing party if the court did not rule in his favour.

“If we want to contest in a general election, we need a party. So, we have to wait for the court ruling to decide whether to set up a party or not. We will also study the possibility of joining another party but nothing has been decided yet,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending a programme with the people at the Langkawi MP service centre here today.

On July 9, the Kuala Lumpur High Court set August 7 to decide on an application by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin, who is also Bersatu president and acting chairman, and three others to strike out the suit filed by Dr Mahathir and four others over the nullification of their membership in Bersatu. ― Bernama