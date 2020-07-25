Anwar: PKR all set if snap polls called soon

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Anwar said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) too has formed a committee to prepare for the possible election. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — PKR is ready to contest in a snap general election if one is called in the near future, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

“The matters of a general election, it is a decision up to the prime minister but for PKR, our party machinery is ready, even for Negri Sembilan, including Port Dickson, the party machinery here is ready,” he reporters at an event in Port Dickson.

A recording of his remarks was made available to Malay Mail.

Anwar also said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) too has formed a committee to prepare for the possible election.

This comes as Umno veteran Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has joined calls for a snap election soon as reported by Utusan Malaysia, claiming that the Perikatan Nasional administration is still unstable and has the potential to lead the country down to a bigger problem.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming Slim by-election, Anwar stated that PH will need to discuss with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his faction and subsequently decide who would be the coalition’s choice of candidate.

Anwar also said that PH would decide on the matter this coming Tuesday.

“We have decided as PH, to negotiate with Tun Mahathir’s faction as they contested the last round,’’ said Anwar, referring to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia contesting the Slim state seat in the 14th General Election.

“It was misleading when the secretary-general said we surrendered to them, no.

Our position is to negotiate with them, ask them was is their position and I think on Tuesday, PH will meet to decide,’’ he said, referring to disputed Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya’s comment on Dr Mahathir’s faction intent to contest the seat.

The Slim state seat in Perak was left vacant following the death of its four-term assemblyman Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib, who died from a heart attack on July 15.

He was reported to have collapsed while playing golf at the Awana Genting Highlands Golf and Country Resort and was rushed to Bentong Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Election Commission has fixed nomination day on August 15, while early voting will be on August 25. Polling day has been set for August 29.