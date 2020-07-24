No decision yet on additional break for schools during Aidiladha, says deputy education minister

Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon speaks to reporters after conducting an inspection on Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Main Convent in Ipoh June 23, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) has not yet made a decision on the proposed allocation of special holidays in conjunction with Aidiladha which falls during the school week due to the change in the 2020 school calendar.

Deputy Education Minister I Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said the MOE would announce the matter if there was any decision on the need to amend the festive holiday.

“So far, there is no development on the matter," he told reporters after a working visit to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Raja Tun Uda, Bayan Baru near here today.

Previously, the National Union of Teaching Profession (NUTP), Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) and several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) had requested the MOE to reconsider the school holidays in conjunction with Aidiladha which falls on July 31.

The amendment of the new academic calendar by the MOE saw the school holidays for the Aidiladha celebrations being shortened to two days from July 31 to Aug 1. — Bernama



