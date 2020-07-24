Higher Education Ministry scraps no objection cert, clearance letter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) has abolished the issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and Clearance Letter (CL) with immediate effect.

MOHE, in a statement today, said the repeal was made because there were certain quarters who misused and plagiarised the documents for their own benefit.

According to the ministry, the original purpose of issuing NOC and CL were as control mechanisms on the quality of Malaysian students who aspired to further their studies at the degree level abroad.

"In this regard, NOC and CL will no longer be issued by the Ministry of Higher Education," the ministry said.

MOHE said Malaysian students who intended to further their studies abroad were advised to ensure that institutions of higher learning abroad as well as the programmes selected or offered were recognised.

Students, MOHE said, could refer to the Public Service Qualification Recognition System (eSisraf) website (www2.mqa.gov.my/esisraf/) to obtain a list of certificates, diplomas and first degrees abroad recognised by the Malaysian government for the purpose of applications and appointment of posts in the civil service.

"Students are also encouraged to review and seek confirmation on the status of the qualification recognition awarded by foreign higher education providers from the respective authorities and quality assurance bodies of the countries in question," it said. — Bernama



