On Facebook, Najib claims not ordered by court to pay RM1.69b taxes, insists IRB merely given nod to pursue tax claim

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 17, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak has claimed that the High Court in Kuala Lumpur’s decision today did not mean he was ordered to pay RM1.69 billion in taxes to the government.

Najib, who is a former prime minister and former finance minister, instead argued that the High Court’s decision was a granting of a “summary judgment” to the Internal Revenue Board (IRB) to continue its claim for alleged unpaid taxes amounting to more than RM1.69 billion.

The amount being claimed by the IRB from Najib is RM1,692,872,924.93 or close to RM1.7 billion, with the amount covering both the penalties and the initial RM1,465,690,844 for the assessment years of 2011 to 2017.

MORE TO COME