High Court allows IRB to collect RM1.69b in tax arrears from former PM Najib

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 17, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The High Court today has ruled in favour of the Inland Revenue of Board (IRB) in a summary judgment by allowing it to collect tax arrears from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for the amount of RM1.69 billion.

Justice Datuk Ahmad Bache today stated that the court does not have jurisdiction under Section 106 (3) of the Income Tax Act 1967 (Act 53), which reads: “In any proceedings under this section, the court shall not entertain any plea that the amount of tax sought to be recovered is excessive, incorrectly assessed, under appeal or incorrectly increased.”

In his summary judgment, Ahmad stated that all Malaysian taxpayers are required to pay tax regardless of their position or standing, including a former prime minister.

“Thus, to recapitulate, under the national tax scheme of Malaysia, of which the Defendant is aware, or of which the Defendant should have been aware, being the former Minister of Finance, upon the service of the Notice of assessment, the tax shall become due and payable,” said Ahmad, as stated under section 103 (2) of the Income Tax Act of 1967.

