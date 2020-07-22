Health D-G: Two more Covid-19 clusters reported in Malaysia today

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the ministry reported two new Covid-19 clusters today, namely the Hyde Park cluster and Melbourne Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cluster. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 22 — The Health Ministry has reported two new Covid-19 clusters today, namely the Hyde Park cluster and Melbourne Persons Under Investigation (PUI) cluster.

The Hyde Park cluster was detected on a ship in Port Klang where its index case is a non-Malaysian citizen who has a travel history to Egypt and India.

As for the Melbourne PUI cluster, its index case is a Malaysian student who returned from Australia on July 15 and tested positive for the virus on July 17.

According to Dr Noor Hisham, the Hyde Park cluster was detected through a screening taken by the ship’s crew before returning to their country of origin.

“As of July 22 (today), 24 people were screened, consisting of four positive cases while 20 tested negative.

“All positive cases in this cluster involve non-Malaysian citizens. They are being treated at Sungai Buloh Hospital, while all close contacts who tested negative are being quarantined on the ship.

“Therefore, this cluster does not carry any risk of infection transmission to the community because it is an isolated imported cluster on a ship,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

He added that disinfection and decontamination works were carried out on the ship.

As for the Melbourne PUI cluster, the student who returned from Melbourne, Australia boarded two aircrafts: from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur and from Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Sarawak.

“From the airport entrance at Kuching Sarawak, the student was taken to the quarantine centre where he tested positive for Covid-19.

“He did not show symptoms and has been admitted to Sarawak General Hospital.

“Following that, investigations and active case detection are ongoing,” he said.

Active case detection has found another positive case belonging to the Melbourne PUI cluster.

“This second case boarded the same aircraft as the index case: Kuala Lumpur to Kuching, Sarawak.

“A total of 21 people who are close contacts of the passengers have been screened and are still awaiting test results.

“The cause of infection is still under investigation,” he said.

Malaysia recorded 16 new Covid-19 positive cases today.