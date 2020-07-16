Takiyuddin: EC still has privacy, security concerns over e-voting

Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 14, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The Election Commission (EC) is still unsatisfied with e-voting in terms of security and confidentiality, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan in Parliament today.

He said that EC has looked into the systems used in Estonia, Brazil, India, Switzerland and the United States and found these to be in need of improvement, with some countries having abandoned e-voting.

“In relation to the proposal to apply the electronic voting method (e-vote) in the election, the EC is conducting engagement with all parties involved from within and outside the country to examine the suitability of this voting method.

“The use of this method also involves a number of new challenges related to issues of confidentiality, security, cost and voter education.

“In this regard, the EC is still not satisfied with the issue of confidentiality and security. Therefore, the EC will continue to engage with the relevant parties before any decision is submitted to the Government,” he said in response to the oral question and supplementary question from Khoo Poay Tiong (Kota Melaka - PH).

Takiyuddin said that the EC was currently undergoing comprehensive preparations and planning, covering aspects such as election budget requirements, equipment, logistics, system development, human resource management and training for staff for the next general election.

He said that EC was also currently adapting the election process to Covid-19 Prevention Guidelines in accordance with the direction of the Movement Control Order under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 enforced by the government.

“The EC has also held engagements with relevant government departments and agencies in helping to further streamline the election process.

“In preparation for the 15th GE, the EC will also create more additional polling stations in constituencies that have a high number of voters. This Polling District Update will be implemented by the EC from time to time in accordance with Section 7 (2) of the Election Act 1958.

“The EC will ensure the establishment of these new polling centres will facilitate voters to go out and vote in the future,” he said.