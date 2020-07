Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaking at a daily press conference on the spread of the Covid-19 epidemic at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya July 14, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Five new Covid-19 infections have been reported in Malaysia today, along with two recoveries.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of infections in Malaysia has now reached 8,734 cases.

“Of this number, 86 are currently active cases. The two recoveries bring the total number of those discharged to 8,526 cases, or 97.6 per cent of all total cases,” he said in a statement this evening.

MORE TO COME