Executive Committee on National Food Security Policy holds maiden meeting, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Executive Committee on National Food Security Policy discussed various aspect of the committee’s governance so that it is in line with the desire of the government to ensure the implementation of a more holistic and sustainable policy could be achieved.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee who chaired the meeting said the executive committee comprised 17 permanent members including the ministry’s secretary-general, heads of departments while agencies were responsible as coordinating committees to propose related strategies on national food security.

He also said others involved are academicians, industry players and non-governmental organisations (NGO) to propose strategies on national food security for consideration by the Cabinet Committee on National Food Security Policy which would be chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“Apart from that, the executive committee is also responsible for identifying government interventions to achieve the targeted objectives such as using the latest technologies, credit funding and high-value agricultural activities to make the agricultural sector as the main contributor of the country’s economic growth.

“The executive committee would be assisted by four proposal clusters based on the dimensions outlined in the national food security framework which is availability, capability, security as well as stability and sustainability involving the mobilisation of the cabinet committee or any other existing groupings under the ministry and agencies,” he said in a statement here today.

He said each proposal would be submitted by members of the executive committee for consideration by the Cabinet Committee On National Food Security which will meet on August 12 in Parliament. — Bernama