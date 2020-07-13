After bloc voting, bid to remove Speaker succeeds in Parliament by two-vote majority

Members of Parliament are pictured during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 13 — The Dewan Rakyat approved today a motion to remove Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, with 111 yays to 109 nays.

The Opposition MPs had earlier called for a bloc voting to decide on the motion tabled by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

One MP is absent, and one vote was unaccounted for.

Earlier, the debate over the motion had extended into lunch hour, with de facto Parliament affairs minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan proposing it under Standing Order 12 (1), to extend the meeting hour.

