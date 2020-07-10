Three judges including two women elevated to Federal Court

Following the elevation of the two female judges, eight of the 14 Federal Court judges are women, the highest number of women judges in the Federal Court in the history of the judiciary. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, July 10 — Three Court of Appeal judges including two women were elevated to the Federal Court.

The judges are Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan, 62, Datuk Rhodzariah Bujang, 58, and Datuk Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal, 61.

They took their oath of office and allegiance before Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Following the elevation of the two female judges, eight of the 14 Federal Court judges are women, the highest number of women judges in the Federal Court in the history of the judiciary.

Besides Tengku Maimun and Court of Appeal president Datuk Rohana Yusuf, the other female judges in the Federal Court are Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Puan Sri Zaleha Yusuf, Datuk Zabariah Mohd Yusof and Datuk Hasnah Mohammed Hashim.

The male judges currently in the Federal Court are Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim, Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli.

Meanwhile, eight High Court judges were promoted to the Court of Appeal.

They are Datuk Mohd Soffian Abdul Razak, 64, Datuk Supang Lian, 59, Datuk Lee Heng Cheong, 63, Datuk Wira Ahmad Nasfy Yasin, 63, Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, 59, M. Gunalan, 62, Datuk Nordin Hassan, 56, and Daryl Goon Siew Chye, 64.

They took their oath of office and allegiance before the Court of Appeal president.

At the oath-taking ceremony, former head of the civil division in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, Alice Loke Yee Ching were among eleven judicial commissioners who received their appointment letters from the Chief Justice.

The other judicial commissioners are Datuk Zaleha Rose Pandi, 59, Datuk Azhar Hamid, 56, Dr Arik Sanusi Yeop Johari, 50, Datuk Amirudin Abd Rahman, 58, Mahazan Mat Taib, 52, Bhupindar Singh a/l Gurcharan Singh Preet, 56, Ahmad Murad Abdul Aziz, 61, Liza Chan Sow Keng, 62, Wan Muhamad Amin Wan Yahya, 48, and Alexander Siew How Wai, 54.

Zaleha and Siew took their oath of office and allegiance as judicial commissioners before the Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak, while the rest took their oath before the Chief Judge of Malaya. — Bernama