Dr M: Thank you for your heartening birthday wishes, gives me incentive to do something for Malaysia (VIDEO)

KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who turned 95 today has found a new “incentive” to continue living and do “something” for the country.

The former prime minister who resigned from office in February, booted out of a new political party he co-founded only a month later and is now drawing flak from allies in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) bloc took to Facebook to thank well-wishers for their birthday greetings and messages.

“I would like to say thank you for these good wishes.

“It is very heartening because it gives me the kind of incentive to try to do something for this country. Thank you,” he said in a video post on his Facebook page.

The two-time prime minister who served the country for a combined total of nearly 24 years even had political adversaries like Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali send him birthday greetings to his continued good health on social media.

“I see even Najib has wished my happy birthday and I want to say thank you to him.

“Thank you to everyone for the good wishes.

“It is important to me, because I feel happy that I am still remembered, even though it’s my birthday, it’s something I expect, but I didn’t expect so many people to remember my birthday,” Dr Mahathir said.

The Langkawi MP also expressed gratitude to foreign leaders like Russian President Vladimir Putin for sending birthday wishes.

“This morning the ambassador from Russia came and he had a letter from Putin wishing me happy 95th birthday.

“Well I didn’t have any wishes from other leaders, but I appreciate even foreign leaders who remember my birthday,” he said.

The Facebook video also featured Dr Mahathir’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali serenading her husband with an English oldie titled If I Give My Heart To You.

Dr Siti Hasmah who will be celebrating her 93rd birthday on July 12, said she hopes God fulfils Dr Mahathir’s wishes.

“Hi there, this is yang wishing you a happy birthday, 95th year of your life, and pray that may Allah give you very good health, live longer, continue to be calm, and grant you a calm soul, strong faith, sound mind and sharp senses.

“May Allah strengthen our love and draw us closer to each other on this day. Love you dear,” she said.