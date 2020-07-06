DBP Act amendment set to raise public awareness on use of Malay language

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP)’s proposal that the government amend the DBP Act will help raise public awareness in the use of the Malay language responsibly.

According to the Malaysian Translators Association (PPM), the proposed amendment to allow DBP take legal action against those who do not respect the national language can also strengthen the Malay language as the national language and one of the world’s major languages.

“In accordance with its function as the national language and a language unifying the people, the Malay language should be promoted in all areas including administration, education, law, media and so on via effective and sustainable mastery of the language.

“Through the government’s commitment to amend the DBP Act, we are confident that all parties will consent to the use of the Malay language as the national language in all aspects of life,” according to the PPM in a statement today.

Law enforcement is one of the measures to regulate and ensure the correct use of the language, as well as to raise awareness in a multiracial society about the existence of the national language as enshrined in the Federal Constitution, it said.

PPM is also prepared to shoulder the responsibility with DBP not only in upholding the Malay language as the main language of the country, but also internationally, on par with other major languages of the world. — Bernama