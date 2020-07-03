Health D-G: Five new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia today, all patients Malaysian

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said three of the five contracted the coronavirus while abroad and two were local transmissions. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PUTRAJAYA, July 3 — Five new Covid-19 infection cases have been reported as a 12pm today, all of which involve Malaysians, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced this afternoon.

He said three of the five contracted the coronavirus while abroad and two were local transmissions.

“The two domestic cases were discovered in a pre-reference screening test at Hospital Queen Elizabeth in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, and require breathing assistance. No cases have been reported among foreigners for today,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a press conference here.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases stand at 8,648 to date and 81 cases are still active.

Dr Noor Hisham said nine patients have recovered and were discharged today, putting the total number of recoveries at 8,446 cases.

No new deaths from Covid-19 occurred today. The fatalities to date remain at 121 or 1.4 per cent of all total cases.

