Thai authorities seize 1.42 tonnes of Malaysia-bound ‘ice’

A member of the German Criminal Investigation Division displays Crystal Methamphetamine (Crystal Meth) during a news conference in Wiesbaden in this November 13, 2014 file picture. — Reuters pic

NARATHIWAT, July 2 — Thai authorities seized 1.42 tonnes of ‘ice’ (methamphetamine) worth about 284 million baht believed to be smuggled into Malaysia, early today.

Two Thai nationals from Nakhon Si Thammarat were arrested in connection with the seizure at about 2am (local time).

Provincial Police Regional 9 Commander Lt Gen. Pol. Ronnasilp Phusara said the drugs were found inside 35 bags placed in a trailer carrying iron bars from Bangkok to Tak Bai, here.

“The suspects said they were paid 600,000 baht to deliver the drugs to Narathiwat and this is the second time they have made a delivery,” he told a press conference here.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the two suspects were scheduled to deliver the drugs from Bangkok to Tak Bai on the Thailand-Malaysia border and to be handed over to a man before being smuggled into Malaysia. — Bernama