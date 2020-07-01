Report: MACC arrests former Penang Port Commission chief over undersea tunnel project

The MACC is investigating the tunnel case after obtaining new evidence, it said. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) reportedly arrested former Penang Port Commission Chairman Jeffrey Chew Gim Eam yesterday in its ongoing probe on the Penang Undersea Tunnel project.

Harian Metro reported MACC sources confirming that Chew, a former Penang DAP deputy treasurer, was arrested while giving a statement at the state MACC headquarters at Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, near Georgetown yesterday.

“The MACC is investigating the tunnel case after obtaining new evidence. Many witnesses have been called including Chew and Penang State Council members as well as individuals from the state government and Seberang Perai City Council to record the conversation,” he was quoted saying.

The paper said it is understood Chew will be arraigned in court today.

Some MACC officials are believed to be conducting an inspection at the former PPC chairman’s residence in Batu Ferringhi.

However, sources declined to comment who else will be detained.

In a March 4 statement last year, the commission confirmed that it had opened six investigative papers related to the underwater tunnel project in Penang.

The MACC said the first investigation paper was opened in July 2017, while another five were opened in January 2018.

“A total of five investigative papers were completed and referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

“Three investigative papers have been returned to the commission for further investigation, while two are still under review by the deputy public prosecutor.

“The rest is still under investigation by the MACC,” the commission said in a statement on March 4 last year.