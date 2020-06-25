Ismail Sabri: Medical tourists allowed in only for critical conditions, health problems

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said medical travellers under the first phase relaxation are only allowed to enter into the country via air travel with only one chaperone present throughout the entire course of treatment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Malaysia will partially reopen its borders to allow medical tourists to enter the country and it will be done in phases, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

In a statement, he said the first phase of the relaxation will be implementation during the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

“For phase 1A, it will permit only medical evacuation cases.

“This involves critical patients who require intensive care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) or High Dependency Unit (HDU),” said Ismail Sabri.

For phase 1B, the relaxation will allow medical travellers who have critical health problems such as cancer (oncology), heart (cardiology) and other diseases.

“Foreign nationals who are seeking medical treatment are required to register with the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council (MHTC) in advance,” he said.

He added that, medical travellers under the first phase relaxation are only allowed to enter into the country via air travel with only one chaperone present throughout the entire course of treatment.

“For patients below 12 years of age, they can be accompanied by two caregivers.

“Caregivers must be present in a treatment room throughout course of treatment,” he said.

Other foreign nationals seeking medical treatment in Malaysia, apart from making an appointment, they will have to undergo a Covid-19 screening test three days before traveling Malaysia and ensure that all relevant documents and medical payments are made.

“They are also required to download the MySejahtera mobile application.

“Upon their arrival, transportation must be managed by the hospital or the MHTC,” he said.