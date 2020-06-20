Post moratorium: AKPK ready to give financial counselling

The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), is ready to provide financial counselling and loan rescheduling services to individuals. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 ― The Credit Counselling and Debt Management Agency (AKPK), is ready to provide financial counselling and loan rescheduling services to individuals facing post-moratorium debt repayment problems.

AKPK’s Corporate Communications Department Head Mohamed Khalil Jamaldin in a statement today said, it follows the implementation of the moratorium that will expire in about three months, on September 30.

“For those whose income was not affected but who still choose to accept the moratorium, they are expected to have no problem repaying the loan after the moratorium expires.

“But for those who are still struggling financially and going through difficult times, they are urged to seek some early assistance by contacting their respective financial institutions or AKPK,” he said in the statement.

AKPK can be contacted at the customer service line 03-2616 7766 or via its website www.akpk.org.my as well as the link bit.ly/AKPKdmp2020.

AKPK, in the meantime, also outlined nine guidelines that can be used by the public to prepare for the post-moratorium financial challenges, including preparing mentally and emotionally to the fact that there will be no payment deferment period after September 30 and not waiting for the last moment to fulfil their responsibilities as borrowers.

People should also contact the financial institution to find out their latest monthly installment and review their financial position, study their monthly budget and find ways to generate extra income.

For those interested in knowing the latest tips on prudent financial management and learning online financial management, they can visit the website power.akpk.org.my or AKPK’s official Facebook page, twitter and Instagram. ― Bernama