Pahang MB urges all parties to comply with Covid-19 SOP during Chini by-election

Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail speaks during a press conference in Kuantan January 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

PEKAN, June 19 — All parties directly or indirectly involved in the Chini by-election are urged to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set by the Election Commission (EC).

Mentri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said all parties must make sure the Chini state by-election campaign period would not turn the area into a site for the outbreak of Covid-19 that could cause it to spread elsewhere.

‘’Whether one likes or not, this SOP should be complied with by all parties involved in the Chini by-election.

“Implementations of SOP such as social distancing and the use of face masks are very important because the outbreak is highly contagious,” he told reporters after the Care For Co-operatives And Cheque Handing Over Programme under the Pahang Co-operative Covid-19 Pandemic Emergency Aid here, today.

The EC had set Chini by-election on July 4 with the nomination day tomorrow, while the preliminary ballot day is on June 30.

At the event, Wan Rosdy also handed over RM4.24 million on behalf of the Malaysian Co-operative Commission (SKM) to 38 co-operatives in Pahang to help them deal with the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the co-operatives in Pahang consisting of 1,146 co-operatives with 290,684 members and RM296.9 million in capital shares and assets worth over RM1.5 billion could be further strengthened with the help.

“Hopefully with this assistance, these co-operatives will eventually contribute to the economic development of the members and the state as well,” he said.

Assistance to the co-operatives consisted of a RM105,000 Co-operative Emergency Assistance Fund, a RM695,000 Development Grant Aid and a RM3.44 million revolving Capital Fund Loan (TMP-JPK), he said. — Bernama