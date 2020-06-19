Ismail Sabri: Restaurant SOPs amended to allow full capacity for dining in

Shah Alam City Council enforcement officers and police personnel conduct checks on a restaurant in Shah Alam June 2, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, June 19 — The special ministerial meeting has agreed to amend the standard operating procedures (SOP) for restaurants and eateries and allow them to operate at full capacity, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the number of customers at the table will depend on its width, and that social distancing must be adhered to.

“Sometimes, families of four or more people coming into restaurants or eateries are required to sit separately since operators are strict about the SOPs. As long as social distancing is maintained, then it is not an issue for them to all sit at the same table,” Ismail Sabri said during his press briefing today.

