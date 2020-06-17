Minister calls for Muslims to increase religious activities in mosques after MCO period

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad speaks during a press conference at Masjid Mahmoodiah in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, June 17 — Senator Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad has called upon Muslims nationwide to increase religious activities in mosques following the various phases of the movement control order (MCO), which required places of worship to be shut temporarily.

Addressing a press conference today, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Islamic Religious Affairs) said it is now time for Muslims to attend religious gatherings and perform their prayers in mosques as long as the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government are observed.

“This morning, I took to Facebook, calling on Muslims in the Federal Territories to conduct religious activities in mosques and surau that have reopened in green and yellow zones as long as it is within the one-third capacity of the main prayer hall.

“God willing, I have just been informed that for the Federal Territories, its Islamic Religious Department has prepared an ‘Imarah’ Plan for Mosques to bring our mosques back to life as soon as possible,” said Zulkifli, using the Arabic term roughly meaning “to enliven”.

Putrajaya had instructed the closure of all places of worship on March 18 in an effort to stop the spread of Covid-19.

Mosques throughout the country remained nearly silent even during Ramadan, where only the imam, bilal and mosque officers were allowed into the premises to conduct azan and congregational prayers.

Foreigners are still barred from Malaysian mosques after Putrajaya raised concerns over the alleged higher number of Covid-19 cases among the community. Zulkifli had apologised for the decision last week.

He added that, in August, his department will be launching a housing project for targeted groups known as MYHaus.

The project will utilise wakaf funds to provide safer and more comfortable housing compared to their current abodes, while ensuring an improvement in their quality of life, both physically and spiritually.

The components of the MYHaus project will be divided into several categories including rebuilding homes, building new homes, repairing homes and improving homes.

“We expect all work to be completed within 10 days. At the same time, we will also conduct an education programme on civic-mindedness and spirituality for the households to ensure that they enjoy balanced, sustainable development.

“Issues such as cleanliness, Islamic sexual education and spiritual activities will be the priority under the MYHaus Project besides the physical aspects of constructing a home. This programme will involve government agencies and NGOs,” said Zulkifli.