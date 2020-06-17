Medical associations object to Health Ministry’s new shift system

An online survey on the implementation of the shift system, conducted by the MMA from May 22 to 28, showed that 92 per cent of the 9,320 respondents objected to the implementation of the shift system. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Several associations are seeking to meet Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to resolve the issue over the implementation of a new shift system at government health clinics.

In a joint statement today, the associations strongly objected to the implementation of the new shift system by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The statement was issued by the Malaysian Medical Association (MMA), Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs), Malaysian Pharmaceutical Society (MPS), Malaysian Nurses Association (MNA), Malaysian Nurses Union (MNU), and Peninsular Malaysia Health Ministry Drivers’ Union (KPPKKSM).

“Decisions on matters involving staff are an important factor that needs to be given serious attention, as they’re the key people and main contributors towards the success of an organisation’s plans”, it said.

Meanwhile, an online survey on the implementation of the shift system, which was conducted by the MMA from May 22 to 28, showed that 92 per cent of the 9,320 respondents objected to the implementation of the shift system.

The statement said the objection was over the lack of staff and infrastructure which would require more detailed assessment and research to enable the new system to be implemented smoothly. — Bernama