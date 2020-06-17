Anwar: TNB should extend payment window, freeze disconnections until high power bill disputes resolved

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged TNB to more clearly explain the situation to consumers. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) today to give consumers more time to pay their electricity bills and not disconnect supply until disputes over amounts owed are resolved.

Consumers have taken to social media to complain about unusually high power bills accumulated during the movement control order (MCO), which TNB previously said was due to the pro-rating of charges as meters had not been read during the period.

Today, Anwar urged TNB to more clearly explain the situation to consumers.

“First, I want to ask of TNB is to extend the time for the people to pay their electricity bills and not cut off supply if they did not meet the deadline for payment.

“Secondly, review or reduce the rates charged on consumers so as to reduce their burden in these trying times,” said Anwar during a live Facebook session today.

TNB has already announced measures in a bid to alleviate the burden to consumers, including allowing the accumulated bills to be paid off via instalments between now and December.

The instalment plan is automatic although consumers still have the option to pay their entire bill at once.

The utility firm has also said it will not disconnect any customer accounts for non-payment at least until the end of July.

Yesterday, TNB chairman Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid acknowledged the chorus of complaints online and said the firm will undertake a review of the mechanism used for the calculations.

Prior to that, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah also disclosed that the Energy Commission has summoned TNB to provide an explanation of the matter.