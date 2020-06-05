Home Ministry: Police force to receive 425 patrol vehicles in stages starting July

Abdul Hamid said the MPVs would replace the old and unsafe patrol cars as well as reduce the high cost involved in maintaining the obsolete vehicles. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will receive a total of 425 Honda Civic 1.8-type mobile patrol vehicles (MPVs) in stages from July, said the Home Ministry.

The ministry said the vehicles, which would be fitted with support equipment such as RMPNeT communication apparatus, dashcam and mobile digital video recorder, was leased concessionally with Spanco Sdn Bhd for five years through the allocation for 2020.

In conjunction with the handing over of 30 of the MPVs by Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to the PDRM here today, police would also receive 850 more patrol vehicles, comprising 197 Proton X70 1.8 and 653 Honda Civic 1.8 models, to replace their existing vehicles from July until September.

“The supply of these new patrol vehicles, equipped with the latest technology, will further enhance PDRM’s efficiency in carrying out its duties,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said the MPVs would replace the old and unsafe patrol cars as well as reduce the high cost involved in maintaining the obsolete vehicles.

“These new vehicles are badly needed now. We’ve had to use the old vehicles for a long time so, with the new vehicles available, we can improve our services to the public,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said PDRM was informed that they would also be receiving hundreds of other vehicles, including transport lorries, Black Maria and motorcycles for traffic police. — Bernama