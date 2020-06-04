KL police chief: 11 nabbed for driving under influence

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (left) is pictured at a police roadblock on Jalan Hang Tuah in Kuala Lumpur June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 4 — Eleven men were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in Op Mabuk and crime prevention operations at four locations in the federal capital last night.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said all the suspects, aged between 30 and 50 , were detained in operations at Jalan Klang Lama, Hartamas, Kepong and Jalan Hang Tuah.

He said during the three-hours operation which began at 9pm, about 150 vehicles were inspected.

“This operation will be carried out continuously to ensure that drivers are not on the road after drinking alcohol,” he he told reporters at roadblock implemented during the operation at Jalan Hang Tuah here tonight.

Mazlan said all the suspects were then taken to the Jalan Bandar police station for further action.

On some pubs and bars in operation in the city during the conditional movement control order (CMCO), he said some of the premises are issued with licence as restaurants.

He said 150 teams had been set up to monitor the premises concerned to ensure their compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Some of these pubs have restaurant licence that allows them to also sell alcoholic drinks, but we make sure they comply with the social distancing order and close at 10pm,” he added. — Bernama