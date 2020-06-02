Malaysia records 20 new Covid-19 cases, with no deaths again today

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks at a press conference in Putrajaya June 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 — Malaysia today recorded 20 new positive Covid-19 cases, out of which 15 cases were people who were infected abroad.

In his daily Covid-19 media briefing today, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 20 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 7,877 to date.

“The death toll remains unchanged for the 11th consecutive day, keeping the death toll at 115.

“Out of the 20 new cases today, there were only five local transmissions involving two Malaysian and three non-citizens,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham added that 66 patients have recovered, bringing the total number of patients discharged so far to 6,470.