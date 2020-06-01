Syed Saddiq has no right to speak under Bersatu banner, says former aide

At a press conference yesterday, Syed Saddiq said party grassroots should be allowed to make decisions for the party. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 ― Former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman has no right to speak on the capacity of Armada or Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), his former aide Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal said.

In a statement today, Wah Ahmad Fayhsal said it was made clear by the party's newly appointed secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin on May 29 that Syed Saddiq and four others were sacked.

“Therefore, Syed Saddiq is no longer the Armada chief.

“He is free to join any other registered organisation, but he no longer has the right to speak using the Armada or Bersatu name, especially in his attempts to make allegations and meddle with party matters,” he said.

At a press conference yesterday, Syed Saddiq said party grassroots should be allowed to make decisions for the party.

He said decisions should not be made by those who were from Umno and only recently joined Bersatu.

Wan Ahmad Fayshal, who is also the deputy youth and sports minister added that what Syed Saddiq said in his press conference yesterday could confuse Bersatu grassroot members.

He added that allegations made by Syed Saddiq in yesterday's press conference not only raises misunderstanding over the party constitution but also wrongly accuses the party leadership.

“I hope Syed Saddiq and the Armada Central leadership would no longer confuse the grassroot members by speaking against party policies.

“All Syed Saddiq's contributions to Armada and Bersatu is greatly appreciated and I wish him all the best and may he continue to serve with his best no matter the path he chooses,” said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal.

Syed Saddiq, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and three other Bersatu MPs were reportedly “sacked” from the party last week. However, Dr Mahathir, among others, have since disputed the legitimacy of their sacking.

A call was also made by the Muar Bersatu's 236 division member party's leadership to hold an emergency general meeting (EGM) to allow party delegates to vote on several issues affecting Bersatu.

This comes ahead of the party's national delegates meeting scheduled for June 20.