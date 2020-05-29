Visitors to scan QR code to enter court buildings beginning June 1

With the introduction of this tracking system, the registration process can be done faster, time-saving and improves the efficiency of visitor registration at court premises nationwide, PKPMP said. — AFP pic

PUTRAJAYA, May 29 — The Chief Registrar Office of the Federal Court (PKPMP) will introduce QR code system to record visitors entering the court premises nationwide starting this Monday (June 1).

According to a media statement issued by the PKPMP today, the tracking system was part of efforts of contact tracing and to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The move is aimed at providing an alternative to the existing registration system using the court visitor form, as posters or buntings featuring QR codes will be strategically placed at the entrances to the court premises.

“Visitors are required to scan the QR code using their electronic devices before entering the court premises,” the statement said.

With the introduction of this tracking system, the registration process can be done faster, time-saving and improves the efficiency of visitor registration at court premises nationwide, it said.

The Judiciary has implemented strict health and safety standard operating procedures (SOPs) and guidelines including making compulsory the wearing a face mask at all times at court buildings; and taking body temperature of all visitors before they are allowed to enter court premises beginning May 13.

Individuals attending court are also required to download and complete a court visitor form from the judiciary’s official website for social tracing purposes. The visitor forms are also available at court premises.

In addition, due to limited seats and space in the courtroom, all parties are required to sit at the designated seats to ensure social distancing. — Bernama